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Cutwater Cocktails Elderflower Vodka Spritz 4 Cans 12oz

Cutwater Cocktails – Elderflower Vodka Spritz

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

1 Review
  • 2 years ago

    So freaking good

    It’s the most refreshing drink I’ve ever had. Literally tastes like you’re drinking a sweet flower, but not overpowering flavor
    Kayla D. - Verified buyer