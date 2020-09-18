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Ready-to-Drink
Cutwater Cocktails – Lime Margarita
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4 Pack 16oz
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$4.99
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
1 Review
3 years ago
Good til the last drop
It’s fulfilling and not too sweet, some can cocktails don’t have that taste of alcohol. But this one does!
Jade . -
Verified buyer
1