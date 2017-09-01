Cîroc – Vodka Colada Spritz

12oz Can From $ 5.49

4 Cans 12oz From $ 15.49

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Elevate your next celebration, big or small, with Cîroc Vodka Spritz Colada. Made with our finest ingredients in a slim, ready-to-drink can, this cocktail is prepared with vodka distilled from fine French grapes and features creamy coconut and juicy pineapple flavors with a rich finish. Cîroc Vodka Spritz Colada is gluten-free, made with natural flavors, and contains no artificial sweeteners. Taste the luxury by serving chilled in the can or over ice. Includes four 7% alc./vol. 12 fl oz slim cans of Cîroc Vodka Spritz Colada. Please drink responsibly.