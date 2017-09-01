Captain Morgan – Mai Tai

1.75L Bottle From $ 20.64

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Mix it up with Captain Morgan Mai Tai. Our blend combines rum, juicy orange and lime flavors and a hint of pineapple to create this refreshing-tasting cocktail. Easy to enjoy and ready to drink, our blend can be sipped on its own. Simply pour over ice for unbelievably delicious drinks to enjoy with your crew! Includes one 13% alc./vol. 1.75 L bottle of Captain Morgan Mai Tai. Drink responsibly, Captain’s Orders!