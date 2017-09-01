Warning: Products on this site contain nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.
Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
Captain Morgan – Long Island Iced Tea
Set delivery address to see local pricing
Mix it up with Captain Morgan Long Island Iced Tea. Our blend combines Caribbean rum, vodka, whisky, gin and triple sec liqueur to create the classic cocktail's taste with natural flavors and a beautiful caramel color. Our blend can be sipped on its own, simply pour over ice for a delicious party drink! Includes one 17% alc./vol. 750 mL bottle of Captain Morgan Long Island Iced Tea. Drink responsibly, Captain’s Orders!