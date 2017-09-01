Captain Morgan Shots – Loconut

50ml Bottle From $ 2.49

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Amp up the fun with Captain Morgan LocoNut, a delicious coconut shot from the Captain. With natural spices and flavors for a smooth and sweet taste, our 40 proof, gluten-free coconut shot is delicious on its own or used to add a tropical twist to your favorite mixed drink. Simply mix with coconut water for a refreshing tasting Loco & Coco cocktail. Includes one 40 proof 50 mL bottle of Captain Morgan LocoNut Coconut Shot. Drink responsibly, Captain’s Orders!