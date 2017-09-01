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Captain Morgan Shots Cannon Blast 50ml Bottle

Captain Morgan Shots – Cannon Blast

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Amp up the fun with Captain Morgan Cannon Blast: an intensely delicious shot that is citrus sweet with a spark of heat. At 70 proof, it is perfect as a chilled shot or in some of your favorite mixed drinks. Includes one 70 proof 50 mL bottle of Captain Morgan Cannon Blast. Drink responsibly, Captain’s Orders!

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