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Captain Morgan Shots Watermelon Smash 50ml Bottle

Captain Morgan Shots – Watermelon Smash

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Make a splash with Captain Morgan Watermelon Smash. With the juicy taste of ripe watermelon, it makes for an explosively delicious shot. Stored in a sweetly scented, festive bottle, our gluten-free shot offers a fun, refreshing tasting beverage. Includes one 50 proof 50 mL bottle of Captain Morgan Watermelon Smash. Available for a limited time only. Drink responsibly, Captain's Orders!

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