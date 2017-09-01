Astral – Margarita Cocktail

750ml Bottle From $ 17.49

375ml Bottle From $ 17.49

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Toast to convenience with the ready-to-serve Astral Margarita Cocktail, part of the Cocktail Collection. On the nose are notes of tequila cut with notes of lime juice and triple sec, with tasting notes of agave, lime, tangerine, and vanilla ending with a tart, rounded finish. Just pop open the cork and serve for a refreshing-tasting, delicious margarita. Includes one 21.3% alc./vol. 375 mL bottle of Astral Margarita Cocktail. Please drink responsibly.