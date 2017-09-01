Samuel Gelston's – Single Malt Irish Whiskey

750ml Bottle From $ 57.99

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Matured in ex-bourbon casks, Samuel Gelston's Irish Single Malt is an award-winning and versatile whiskey. With a savoury spice note coming to the fore, this expression is perfect served neat, or adding a unique character to your favorite whiskey cocktail or Irish Coffee. COLOUR: Golden. NOSE: A little floral with a hint of malt, savoury spice and nutty chocolate. PALATE: Woody spice, cassia and nuts with a little burnt caramel. FINISH: A lingering sweeter finish of marshmallow and honey