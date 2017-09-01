Samuel Gelston's – Old Irish Whiskey

750ml Bottle From $ 31.99

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Samuel Gelston’s Blended Irish Whiskey is made from a blend of locally sourced Irish malted barley and grain that is triple distilled for smoothness then matured in the finest quality ex-bourbon oak casks. This combination of triple distillation plus the finest ingredients and cask aging creates an elegantly smooth yet expressive whiskey with rich flavours that can be savoured neat or mixed into a delicious long drink with ginger ale. NOSE: Delicate with a little dry spice, hints of fruit and hard candied sweets. PALATE: A little spicy with a smooth honeyed mouth coating and a little grain and nut. FINISH: An enjoyably long and elegant finish