Roe and Co – Irish Whiskey

750ml Bottle From $ 27.99

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A blend of intense, fruity malt whiskey and the smoothest grain whiskies that have slowly matured in first-fill Bourbon casks, Roe & Co is a contemporary premium blended Irish whiskey. Non-chilled filtered and bottled at 90 proof, this light blend offers a sophisticated yet sweet flavor with notes of spiced pear and woody vanilla for an easy drinking, smooth spirit. Mix with soda water and apple juice, then pour into an ice-filled highball glass for a refreshing tasting Roe & Roots cocktail. Includes one 90 proof, 750 mL bottle of Blended Irish Whiskey. Please drink responsibly.