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Mitchell and Son Green Spot Irish Whiskey 750ml Bottle

Mitchell and Son – Green Spot Irish Whiskey

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

1 Review
  • 3 years ago

    Top shelf

    A fantastic scotch that can be tough to track down!
    Stephen C. - Verified buyer