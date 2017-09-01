Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
Knappogue Castle Whiskey 12 Year Single Malt Irish Whiskey 750ml Bottle

Knappogue Castle Whiskey – 12 Year Single Malt Irish Whiskey

Set delivery address to see local pricing

Knappogue Castle 12 year old, our signature expression, is an exceptional single malt made exclusively from malted barley. Triple distilled one batch at a time in traditional, onion-shaped copper pot stills, the whiskey is then aged in bourbon oak casks for twelve years. The delicate distillation process, along with the moist and temperate climate, yields the distinctive flavor of this remarkable Irish single malt.

More By Knappogue Castle

You May Also Like

Often Bought With