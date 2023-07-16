Jameson – Irish Whiskey
|
Set delivery address to see local pricing
Jameson Irish was first officially distilled in 1820 by John Jameson, who is basically the Chuck Norris of Ireland. He single-handed saved his distillery from a fire. He protected his whisky from a runaway train. He even punched a giant squid in the face. And it was all worth it. Jameson has a light floral fragrance with notes of spicy wood. It's equally spicy to the taste but well complimented with hints of nuts and vanilla.
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
22 Reviews
- 4 months agoMelissa S. - Verified buyer""
- 9 months agoJean B. - Verified buyer""
- 10 months agoJoshua G. - Verified buyer""
- 10 months agoAdam D. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoThomas P. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoJenny J. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoBrendan . - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoDavid B. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoThomas A. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agokyle n. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agokyle n. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agokyle n. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Amazing!!!!!Great service!!!!!!Rosemarie . - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
For the priceI prefer scotch whiskey, but if it comes to Irish Whiskey, Jameson is tough to beatTonio M. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
DeliciousDeliciousWayne W. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Good priceGood priceBob J. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
love itperfect size. goes with any mix drinkvanessa r. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
GoodIt’s goodHooman . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
LifeNecessityBrendan . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Jameson is medicinalShot over one ice cube is my favorite way to enjoy.Corey R. - Verified buyer