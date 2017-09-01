Whitley Neill – Rhubarb and Ginger Gin

750ml Bottle From $ 4.49

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Johnny Neill’s gin evokes childhood memories of visiting his grandparents on their farm by taking a Whitley Family favourite in rhubarb and placing a twist on it with the addition of ginger. The essence of rhubarb adds a tart crisp edge to our smooth gin base whilst the ginger extract warms the palate for a full-bodied finish. Serve with ginger ale and a wedge of lime for a delicious drink or enjoy with premiu tonic water for a twist on a G&T.