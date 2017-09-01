Stray Dog – Wild Gin

750ml Bottle From $ 40.99

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

Stray Dog Wild Gin brings you the best of the Mediterranean in a glass. This exceptionally smooth and complex gin can be savored neat or mixed. Wild foraged herbs including sage, rosemary, fennel seed and bay leaf come together with mastiha, fresh orange and lemon to create a bright, herbal and truly savory gin. From the unspoiled mountains of Greece to your home. Stray Dog Wild Gin donates a portion of sales to animal shelters that provide veterinary care and homes to stray animals, many of which now thrive at their new homes. AWARDS Double Gold Medal Winner / San Francisco International Spirits Competition Gold Winner / New York Int'l Spirits Competition Greece Gin of the Year / New York Int'l Spirits Competition