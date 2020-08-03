Gin in general is a lot like turpentine. Some people can tolerate, or even enjoy it, while others can't. This is especially true for St. George's Terroir Gin. Sipping Terroir is akin to drinking a pine tree, with a sprig of sage for garnish. I enjoy it on
Bronwen A. - Verified buyer
3 years ago
Super versatile gin.
Great for any cocktail or martini.
Liam F. - Verified buyer
3 years ago
Delicious flavor for cocktails
Great for a martini or gimlet
Lauren S. - Verified buyer
They really make an interesting combination of herbs..
They really make an interesting combination of herbs..