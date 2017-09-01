Sipsmith – Strawberry Smash Gin

750ml Bottle From $ 30.49

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There’s one thing that goes together with Wimbledon only second to the tennis itself, and it’s the epitome of British summertime: strawberries. The iconic strawberries served at Wimbledon are grown at historic Hugh Lowe Farms. Picked less than 40 miles from both Wimbledon and the Sipsmith Distillery, these grade-one strawberries usually find themselves at Wimbledon accompanied by a bowl of cream. However, in the absence of the Championships last year due to the pandemic, these meticulously grown ruby red strawberries instead were used to celebrate Sipsmith being the official gin partner of the Wimbledon Championships. Wimbledon strawberries and Sipsmith Gin have joined to create one winning match!