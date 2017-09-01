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Rutte – Celery Gin
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Rutte Celery Gin is the original Gin to be infused with celery leaves as a separate distillate. Master Distiller Myriam Hendrickx, a.ka. "The Queen of Gin" blends botanicals such as, juniper, celery leaves, coriander, angelica, orange peel and cardamom, creating a uniquely well-balanced gin meeting your palate. Perfect for Bloody Mary's or in your next G&T