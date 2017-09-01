Warning: Products on this site contain nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.
Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
Plymouth – Slo Gin
Set delivery address to see local pricing
Plymouth Sloe Gin is a quintessentially English drink – the origins of which have been lost in time. Although sloe berries grow all over Europe and many countries have their own version, it is the English style that is the most familiar. Come October, blackthorn bushes start to produce their fruit. The sloes are handpicked. This can be tricky since the blackthorn has very sharp thorns! They are then steeped in Plymouth Gin until the flavor has reached the desired intensity.