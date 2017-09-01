Plymouth – Slo Gin

750ml Bottle From $ 24.49

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Plymouth Sloe Gin is a quintessentially English drink – the origins of which have been lost in time. Although sloe berries grow all over Europe and many countries have their own version, it is the English style that is the most familiar. Come October, blackthorn bushes start to produce their fruit. The sloes are handpicked. This can be tricky since the blackthorn has very sharp thorns! They are then steeped in Plymouth Gin until the flavor has reached the desired intensity.