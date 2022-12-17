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Tanqueray London Dry Gin 1.75L Bottle

Tanqueray – London Dry Gin

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A refined choice, this bottle delivers a juniper-forward profile and dry, crisp finish. Perfect for martinis or G&Ts. 47.3% ABV.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

6 Reviews
  • 11 months ago
    Gerardo B. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Terry T. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Eydie M. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Jeffrey T. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Smooth, just the right flavor to cut the strong taste of alcohol and mixes great with citrus and ice.

    Been drinking it for years. Filtered so well I almost have no hangover no matter how much I drink. Just make sure to stay hydrated.
    Diane M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Good

    Something
    Navdeep S. - Verified buyer