Tanqueray – London Dry Gin
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A refined choice, this bottle delivers a juniper-forward profile and dry, crisp finish. Perfect for martinis or G&Ts. 47.3% ABV.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
6 Reviews
- 11 months agoGerardo B. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoTerry T. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoEydie M. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoJeffrey T. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Smooth, just the right flavor to cut the strong taste of alcohol and mixes great with citrus and ice.Been drinking it for years. Filtered so well I almost have no hangover no matter how much I drink. Just make sure to stay hydrated.Diane M. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
GoodSomethingNavdeep S. - Verified buyer