Plymouth – English Gin

750ml Bottle From $ 10.99

1L Bottle From $ 39.39

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Plymouth Gin Original Strength is a unique, protected style of gin originating from the city of Plymouth, South West England. Since 1793 it has been distilled from a unique blend of 7 botanicals, soft Dartmoor water and pure grain alcohol at the historic Black Friars Distillery - the oldest working distillery in England.