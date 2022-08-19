Ratings overview

1 year ago Good. Pricey. Good. Pricey. lindsay h. - Verified buyer ""

2 years ago Gin and Tonic - love forever I have ordered as a gift from India for my Brother staying in Florida. Smooth transaction and prompt delivery. Extremely impressed. Thank you Saucey. Anjula M. - Verified buyer

2 years ago Great gin option. Mixes well. Lace W. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Great mixed with tart juices. Just trust me. Candice A. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Cool Beans James M. - Verified buyer

3 years ago . . Ahoafe . - Verified buyer

3 years ago Best botanical flavors. Bombay Sapphire is the only posh gin for the masses. Michael . - Verified buyer

3 years ago Quick and efficient Placed my order and it was here in 30 mins. No complaints Jada C. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Hhhhh Hhhhhh Joanne R. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Smooth Smooth Angel R. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Hi I love gin Chris A. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Gin and tonic Love Jasmine C. - Verified buyer