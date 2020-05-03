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Beefeater 24 1L Bottle

Beefeater – 24

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

1 Review
  • 3 years ago

    perfect for a martini

    A bit lighter than the London dry which makes for a fresh martini!
    Gabriela B. - Verified buyer