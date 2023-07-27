Hendrick's – Gin
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Scottish Gin. Distilled and infused with cucumber and rose. 88 Proof
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.94
16 Reviews
- 4 months agoBrandon R. - Verified buyer""
- 8 months agoAmelia D. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoKatrina C. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoMary S. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agojohn s. - Verified buyer
- 2 years agoSergio V. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Great for gin-beginnersIt has less of the usual “gin taste” so if you’re not a fan of juniper, this will doJodi H. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
GreatGreatJaime T. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Unique flavorGood with cucumber and limeChristie D. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
SmoothBecause!L S. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Good serviceHAnthony . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Great in its on and to mixBSara . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Best GinWorth the buyJosh L. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Perfect Sunday drinkI mix this with chunks of coconut, lime, and tonic waterShannon E. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Gin with character.It’s great in a martini with a cucumber and the floral notes shine through a gin and tonic with a lemon slice and a sprig of rosemary to garnish.Brian L. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Good for a Bees Knees♥️Andrea R. - Verified buyer