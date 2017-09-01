Gordon's – Pink Gin

750ml Bottle From $ 12.99

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Gin and tonics just got a whole lot more fun with Gordon's Pink Gin. Inspired by Gordon’s original recipe from the 1880's, our gin is perfectly crafted and bursting with full berry flavor and refreshing juniper. Its brilliant pink appearance matches the vibrant, fruity flavor and is sure to be a sensation all summer long. Simply mix with tonic water and garnish with strawberry wedges for a bubbly Gordon's Pink & Tonic. Includes one 60 proof 750 mL bottle of Gordon's Pink Gin. Please drink responsibly.