Empress 1908 – Indigo Gin |

750ml Bottle From $ 9.89

750ml Bottle From $ 36.99

1L Bottle From $ 52.99

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

A color-changing gin. You heard us. 100% authentic and all-natural, this gin is infused with the vibrantly tinted butterfly pea blossom, adding a singularly distinct expression - an impossibly lush and vivid indigo blue, with a stunning secret to reveal; with the addition of citrus or tonic, Empress 1908 is transformed from its breathtaking indigo to a soft pink.