Aviation – Wolverine Edition American Gin

750ml Bottle From $ 48.49

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Welcome to the Deadpool Ginematic Universe with our Wolverine Limited-Edition Aviation American Gin bottle that features a special Wolverine design. Botanicals sourced from around the world blend together to create a Wolverine-worthy tasting gin with a nose of juniper, floral sweetness, and citrus peel. It has a wonderful flavor with spicy notes of cardamom and cinnamon with floral notes and a soft, lingering finish. Take a break and sip on a refreshing tasting Wolverine Aviation Sunrise cocktail. Includes one 84 proof 750 mL bottle of Wolverine Limited-Edition Aviation American Gin. Please drink responsibly.