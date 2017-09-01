Tequila Chamucos – Blanco Tequila

750ml Bottle From $ 33.99

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Since the birth of Chamucos Tequila, it has been a creative and unique product. Chamucos Añejo Especial Tequila - 100% Blue Agave Tequila, aged in white oak barrels for up to three years, and packaged in a hand blown glass bottle. A delicious unaged Tequila from Chamucos, packaged brilliantly! This is fruity, citrussy, minty and sweet with vanilla and spice.