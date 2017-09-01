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Puerto Bello Blanco Tequila 750ml Bottle

Puerto Bello – Blanco Tequila

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Bright up to crystal. Served directly from distillation in stills, with a medium body. A taste of nut and peach make it to a clean and pleasant end to the mouth. Perfect to sip a shot or to prepare a margarita.

Premium Tequila made in small batches production processes, cooked in high pressure autoclaves and fermentation done playing classical music while the mixture rests. This is known as the Mozart method and is one of the most favorable techniques for the good taste of our tequilas.

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