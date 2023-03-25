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Product of Mexico. Triple distilled and aged in French oak barrels. 80 Proof
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
8 months ago
Katy G. - Verified buyer
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1 year ago
Jackson K. - Verified buyer
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1 year ago
Elliot M. - Verified buyer
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1 year ago
Carele C. - Verified buyer
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1 year ago
Hannah W. - Verified buyer
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1 year ago
Hannah W. - Verified buyer
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3 years ago
Thank you
Thanks
Patrick D. - Verified buyer
3 years ago
Amazeee
So good
3 years ago
Na
Na
3 years ago
Solid
Very good. Solid choice. Good price.
Kathryn C. - Verified buyer
3 years ago
Great taste
It’s smooth and a touch smoky.
Stephen W. - Verified buyer
3 years ago
Very cool bottle.
Just a well done design. I’m happy with almost any tequila - so I care about the look most!