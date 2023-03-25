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Milagro Silver Tequila 750ml Bottle

Milagro – Silver Tequila

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Product of Mexico. Triple distilled and aged in French oak barrels. 80 Proof

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

12 Reviews
  • 8 months ago
    Katy G. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Jackson K. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Elliot M. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Carele C. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Hannah W. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Hannah W. - Verified buyer
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  • 3 years ago

    Thank you

    Thanks
    Patrick D. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Amazeee

    So good
    Jeff P. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Na

    Na
    Kian S. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Solid

    Very good. Solid choice. Good price.
    Kathryn C. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great taste

    It’s smooth and a touch smoky.
    Stephen W. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Very cool bottle.

    Just a well done design. I’m happy with almost any tequila - so I care about the look most!
    Eric S. - Verified buyer