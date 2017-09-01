Lalo – Blanco Tequila

375ml Bottle From $ 25.99

750ml Bottle From $ 41.99

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Our tequila is named in honor of Eduardo “Lalo” González, the father of our founder and maestro tequilero, who is also named Lalo. Built upon generations of heritage, our tequila celebrates the Mexican spirit at its finest. LALO is a product of discipline, crafted sustainably from just three premium ingredients: Jalisco’s mineral-rich well water, fine Champagne yeast, and fully mature Highland agave. With nothing added and nothing unnecessary, LALO delivers an exceptionally refined and authentic expression of tequila. Lalo and his friend and co-founder, David, set out to create a true tequila blanco to be shared with friends and family in their hometown of Guadalajara and are proud to share the experience of LALO Tequila with you.