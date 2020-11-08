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Jose Cuervo – Especial Silver Tequila Check Availability
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A true silver tequila, Cuervo® Silver is the epitome of smooth. The master distillers at La Rojeña crafted this unique and balanced blend to bring out tones of agave, caramel, and fresh herbs in its flavor profile.
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
3 years ago
Great for mixing cocktails and margaritas. And great bang for your buck.
If you want a tequila to sip straight, you should look elsewhere. However, if you’re mixing it up, this is perfect. The blue agave works well with tangy mixers.
Vincent B. -
Verified buyer
3 years ago
Very good
Try it
Farryn . -
Verified buyer
3 years ago
Love this with passion fruit
Smooth taste
Passion . -
Verified buyer
3 years ago
Easiest tequila to mix
It made excellent margaritas.
Noahdia . -
Verified buyer
3 years ago
Perfect for margaritas
Very smooth, perfect for margaritas
Karina T. -
Verified buyer
3 years ago
Good price
Smooth
Antonio L. -
Verified buyer 1 NOT FOR SALE FOR MINORS - The products available on this site may contain nicotine, a highly addictive substance. California Proposition 65 - WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including nicotine, which is known to the State of California to cause birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information, go to Proposition 65 Warnings Website. Products sold on this site is intended for adult smokers. You must be of legal smoking age in your territory to purchase products. Please consult your physician before use. E-Juice on our site may contain Propylene Glycol and/or Vegetable Glycerin, Nicotine and Flavorings. Our products may be poisonous if orally ingested. Our products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration nor are they intended to treat, prevent or cure any disease or condition. For their protection, please keep out of reach of children and pets. Read our terms and conditions page before purchasing our products. Use All Products On This Site At Your Own Risk!