Gran Patrón – Platinum Silver Tequila

750ml Bottle From $ 49.99

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

Triple distilled and oak rested for a smooth and full-bodied flavor. Gran Patrón Platinum is made from the finest 100% Weber Blue Agave, is triple distilled and then rested in oak tanks for 30 days at Hacienda Patrón distillery in Jalisco, Mexico. It’s presented in a hand-numbered crystal bottle and elegant case.