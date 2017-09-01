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Gran Patrón – Platinum Silver Tequila
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Triple distilled and oak rested for a smooth and full-bodied flavor. Gran Patrón Platinum is made from the finest 100% Weber Blue Agave, is triple distilled and then rested in oak tanks for 30 days at Hacienda Patrón distillery in Jalisco, Mexico. It’s presented in a hand-numbered crystal bottle and elegant case.