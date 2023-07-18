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Fortaleza Blanco Tequila 750ml Bottle

Fortaleza – Blanco Tequila

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

3 Reviews
  • 4 months ago
    Kristina D. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 2 years ago

    My favorite!!

    Goes down like water, and very little hangover.
    Kalikia D. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Amazing tequila, great value

    Not your average Blanco.
    Leo S. - Verified buyer