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Blanco / Silver Tequila
Fortaleza – Blanco Tequila
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375ml Bottle
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$26.49
750ml Bottle
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$45.99
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
3 Reviews
4 months ago
Kristina D. -
Verified buyer
""
2 years ago
My favorite!!
Goes down like water, and very little hangover.
Kalikia D. -
Verified buyer
3 years ago
Amazing tequila, great value
Not your average Blanco.
Leo S. -
Verified buyer
1