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Tequila & Mezcal
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Blanco / Silver Tequila
Exotico – Blanco
|
750ml Bottle
From
$15.99
1L Bottle
From
$23.54
1.75L Bottle
From
$31.49
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.75
4 Reviews
2 years ago
This is my margarita tequila.
Perfect flavor with lime on a hot day.
Zeke F. -
Verified buyer
3 years ago
Ez ordering
Tracy D. -
Verified buyer
3 years ago
Fire
Ez and fast and safe tytyty
Tracy D. -
Verified buyer
3 years ago
Great
Ik
Tracy D. -
Verified buyer
1