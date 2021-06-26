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Exotico Blanco 750ml Bottle

Exotico – Blanco

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.75

4 Reviews
  • 2 years ago

    This is my margarita tequila.

    Perfect flavor with lime on a hot day.
    Zeke F. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago
    Ez ordering
    Tracy D. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Fire

    Ez and fast and safe tytyty
    Tracy D. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great

    Ik
    Tracy D. - Verified buyer