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Espolòn Blanco Tequila 750ml Bottle

Espolòn – Blanco Tequila

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Inspired by and a tribute to Mexican culture, Espolòn tequila is named for the spur of the iconic rooster, a historic symbol of strength nobility and national pride. Espolon was established in 1998 as a tequila for the people. Unaged, Espolon Blanco is the purest expression of Espolòn tequila.

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