Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
el Jimador Silver Tequila 750ml Bottle

el Jimador – Silver Tequila

|

Set delivery address to see local pricing

Fresh, crisp, and buzzing with citrus flavor, el Jimador Silver is made with 100% blue Weber agave and double distilled with sparkling clarity. No barrel aging prior to bottling, it's perfect for any occasion.

More By El Jimador

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

5 Reviews
  • 6 months ago

    Really good

    Taste great
    Gregory S. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 11 months ago
    Bonnie L. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 3 years ago

    As good as cheap tequila gets.

    My opinion says it all. Not the best, not the worst. It’ll get you where you need to go.
    Jose H. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Smooth

    Great for mixing!
    Keisha G. - Verified buyer

  • Best mid range tequila on the market imho

    Best mid range tequila on the market imho
    JD
    Jason D.