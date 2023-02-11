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el Jimador Silver Tequila 1.75L Bottle

el Jimador – Silver Tequila

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Fresh, crisp, and buzzing with citrus flavor, el Jimador Silver is made with 100% blue Weber agave and double distilled with sparkling clarity. No barrel aging prior to bottling, it's perfect for any occasion.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

3 Reviews
  • 9 months ago
    Lesli Q. - Verified buyer
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  • 11 months ago
    Bonnie L. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Bonnie L. - Verified buyer
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