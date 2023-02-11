el Jimador – Silver Tequila |

50ml Bottle From $ 3.17

200ml Bottle From $ 8.49

750ml Bottle From $ 15.49

1L Bottle From $ 22.74

1.75L Bottle From $ 30.98

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Fresh, crisp, and buzzing with citrus flavor, el Jimador Silver is made with 100% blue Weber agave and double distilled with sparkling clarity. No barrel aging prior to bottling, it's perfect for any occasion.