Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
Don Julio Blanco Tequila 375ml Bottle

Don Julio – Blanco Tequila

|

Set delivery address to see local pricing

Expect a profile of fresh agave-forward blanco tequila, crystal clear and crisp. Great for cocktails or sipping neat. 40% ABV.

More By Don Julio

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.93

14 Reviews
  • 9 months ago
    Karlo F. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Monika S. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Trovarius T. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Tisha C. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Nice

    Good stuff
    Mark . - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Amazing but get the bigger one

    It’s enough for one person only tbh
    Dina F. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Need chaser , oof lol

    Well this always is a party to go !
    Ashley R. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Drunk

    I’m drunk af
    Andy F. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Lit

    Smooth
    Galater D. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Smooth, great with lemon

    Cause I’m Mexican hoe
    Jose G. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Pretty good

    Only issue is that I Got delivered a smaller size bottle than what I paid for
    Trey . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Nice flavor

    Cool package and nice flavor
    Lexie Z. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Amazing

    It’s great
    Ismael S. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Just awesome tequila

    It makes me happy
    Adam M. - Verified buyer