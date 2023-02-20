Ratings overview

9 months ago Karlo F. - Verified buyer ""

1 year ago Monika S. - Verified buyer ""

1 year ago Trovarius T. - Verified buyer ""

1 year ago Tisha C. - Verified buyer

1 year ago Nice Good stuff Mark . - Verified buyer

2 years ago Amazing but get the bigger one It’s enough for one person only tbh Dina F. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Need chaser , oof lol Well this always is a party to go ! Ashley R. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Drunk I’m drunk af Andy F. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Lit Smooth Galater D. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Smooth, great with lemon Cause I’m Mexican hoe Jose G. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Pretty good Only issue is that I Got delivered a smaller size bottle than what I paid for Trey . - Verified buyer

3 years ago Nice flavor Cool package and nice flavor Lexie Z. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Amazing It’s great Ismael S. - Verified buyer