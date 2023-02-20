Don Julio – Blanco Tequila
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Expect a profile of fresh agave-forward blanco tequila, crystal clear and crisp. Great for cocktails or sipping neat. 40% ABV.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.93
14 Reviews
- 9 months agoKarlo F. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoMonika S. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoTrovarius T. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoTisha C. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
NiceGood stuffMark . - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Amazing but get the bigger oneIt’s enough for one person only tbhDina F. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Need chaser , oof lolWell this always is a party to go !Ashley R. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
DrunkI’m drunk afAndy F. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
LitSmoothGalater D. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Smooth, great with lemonCause I’m Mexican hoeJose G. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Pretty goodOnly issue is that I Got delivered a smaller size bottle than what I paid forTrey . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Nice flavorCool package and nice flavorLexie Z. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
AmazingIt’s greatIsmael S. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Just awesome tequilaIt makes me happyAdam M. - Verified buyer