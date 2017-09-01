Don Julio x Barry's Bootcamp – Blanco Tequila Gift Set with Margarita Kit

375ml Bottle From $ 30.49

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Don Julio joins Barry’s Bootcamp to deliver the ultimate gift for any occasion: Don Julio Blanco Tequila x Barry's Bootcamp Margarita Kit. This all-in-one margarita kit delivers luxury tequila packaged with coconut water, cayenne pepper, agave syrup and margarita glasses, making it the perfect way to celebrate friends and family. Using the finest blue agave plant and a time-honored distillation process, Don Julio Blanco Tequila is tequila in its truest form. Commonly referred to as “silver” tequila, the crisp agave flavor and hints of citrus make our blanco tequila an essential component to crafting the finest margaritas. Don Julio was named One of the Top Trending Tequilas at the 2020 Drinks International awards. For a balanced Barry's Does Tequila cocktail, combine 1.5 oz. Don Julio Blanco Tequila with .5 oz. fresh lemon juice, 1 dash cayenne, 1 oz. Vita Coco Coconut Water and .5 oz. agave syrup in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well, then strain over fresh ice in a Don Julio rocks glass. Garnish with a dash of cayenne and enjoy! Includes one 80 proof 375 mL bottle of Blanco Tequila with two 500 mL Vita Coco coconut waters, two Don Julio branded margarita glasses, 1 tsp of cayenne pepper and 2 oz. of agave syrup. Please drink responsibly.