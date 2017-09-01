DeLeón – Diamante Tequila

750ml Bottle From $ 47.99

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Experience the top shelf and high-class tone of DeLeón Diamante Tequila. Aged in American Oak and finished in fine French wine casks, our highly-select Tequila Añejo joins our exceptionally smooth Tequila Blanco to create this carefully balanced Tequila Joven. This highland tequila blend results in a gentle, warm spice with a touch of lightly toasted oak, rich honey and a caramel finish. Made from 100% Blue Weber Agave, our plants yield the sweetest piñas at peak ripeness, giving the tequila its abundant richness and character. The definition of smooth, this tequila joven is best served in a chilled shot glass. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of Diamante Tequila. Please drink responsibly.