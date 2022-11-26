DeLeón – Platinum Tequila
|
Set delivery address to see local pricing
Experience the top shelf and high-class tone of DeLeón Platinum Tequila. Exquisite highland agave is slowly roasted in traditional clay ovens for a subtle taste profile with a whisper of sweet agave, citrus, warm spice and a smooth vanilla finish. Made from 100% Highland Blue Weber Agave, our plants yield the sweetest piñas, giving the tequila its abundant character and balance. The definition of smooth, this tequila blanco is best served in a chilled shot glass. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of Platinum Tequila. Please drink responsibly.
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
4 Reviews
- 1 year agoKhadijah . - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoCameron M. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
One smoothe operator!I drink my tequila chilled and this brand is simply DELICIOUS.Erica . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Super smoothAwesomeCameron M. - Verified buyer