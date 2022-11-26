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DeLeón Platinum Tequila 750ml Bottle

DeLeón – Platinum Tequila

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Experience the top shelf and high-class tone of DeLeón Platinum Tequila. Exquisite highland agave is slowly roasted in traditional clay ovens for a subtle taste profile with a whisper of sweet agave, citrus, warm spice and a smooth vanilla finish. Made from 100% Highland Blue Weber Agave, our plants yield the sweetest piñas, giving the tequila its abundant character and balance. The definition of smooth, this tequila blanco is best served in a chilled shot glass. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of Platinum Tequila. Please drink responsibly.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

4 Reviews
  • 1 year ago
    Khadijah . - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Cameron M. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    One smoothe operator!

    I drink my tequila chilled and this brand is simply DELICIOUS.
    Erica . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Super smooth

    Awesome
    Cameron M. - Verified buyer