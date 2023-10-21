Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
Corralejo Silver Tequila 750ml Bottle

Corralejo – Silver Tequila

|

Set delivery address to see local pricing

An aroma of pepper corns and herbal undertones mix with a flavor of agave and spearmint. 40% ABV

More By Corralejo

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

8 Reviews
  • 1 month ago

    It’s smooth and delicious

    It’s smooth and delicious
    Tk C. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 5 months ago
    Michelle M. - Verified buyer
  • 8 months ago
    Michelle M. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 9 months ago
    Michelle M. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Rosie D. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 3 years ago

    Super smooth, perfect for shots!

    It’s great for shots!
    Israel A. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Amazing flavor smooth and perfect for margaritas

    Great tequila at an affordable price.
    Dominique . - Verified buyer

  • This is now my go to tequila. Smooth, and best right out of the freezer. Very much worth the price. The reposoado is the best, but this one does the job just as well. Highly highly recommend.

    This is now my go to tequila. Smooth, and best right out of the freezer. Very much worth the price. The reposoado is the best, but this one does the job just as well. Highly highly recommend.
    AA
    Angeleah A.