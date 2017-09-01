Astral – Blanco Tequila

750ml Bottle From $ 23.88

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

Astral Tequila Blanco is made with 100% Blue Weber agave, nourished with good energy from the sun and stars. Astral Tequila believes that the more good energy we put into our world, the more good energy goes around. Astral actions their sustainability commitment by upcycling the agave fibers after distillation into adobe bricks which will be used to build homes and community centers in Jalisco, Mexico. This premium tequila features notes of citrus, clover honey, bright white pepper, agave, and tropical fruit on the palate. Best enjoyed in a classic margarita or in a variety of cocktails fit for any occasion. Astral makes the perfect tequila gift for friends and family. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of Astral Tequila Blanco. Please drink responsibly.