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Snak Club Tropical Trail Mix 2.25 oz

Snak Club – Tropical Trail Mix

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Snak Club Tropical Trail Mix is a combination of fruit and nuts that embodies wholesome energy. For more than thirty-two years Snak Club has been the experts in crafting seasoned nuts and unique trail mixes. Peanuts & almonds blend with exotic bits of dried fruit and coconut chips to create a scrumptious better for you trail mix.

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