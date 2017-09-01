Snak Club – Tropical Trail Mix

3.25 oz From $ 2.66

2.25 oz From $ 3.89

6.75 oz From $ 4.32

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Snak Club Tropical Trail Mix is a combination of fruit and nuts that embodies wholesome energy. For more than thirty-two years Snak Club has been the experts in crafting seasoned nuts and unique trail mixes. Peanuts & almonds blend with exotic bits of dried fruit and coconut chips to create a scrumptious better for you trail mix.