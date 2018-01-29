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Snacks & Sweets
Cheetos – Flamin' Hot
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9.5 oz
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$4.99
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Spicy, crunchy, cheese flavored snacks.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
2 Reviews
A sophisticated and complex snack that accompanies red wine perfectly
A sophisticated and complex snack that accompanies red wine perfectly
CH
Cat H.
Still as good as I remember as a kid.
Still as good as I remember as a kid.
GF
Guillermo F.
1