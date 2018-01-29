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Cheetos Flamin' Hot 3.25 oz

Cheetos – Flamin' Hot

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Spicy, crunchy, cheese flavored snacks.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

2 Reviews

  • A sophisticated and complex snack that accompanies red wine perfectly

    A sophisticated and complex snack that accompanies red wine perfectly
    CH
    Cat H.

  • Still as good as I remember as a kid.

    Still as good as I remember as a kid.
    GF
    Guillermo F.