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Bunch of Munchies Newtella Crispies 6 pack

Bunch of Munchies – Newtella Crispies

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Happy Hazelnut Crispies: Why is this munchie so happy? Because it has pockets of hazelnut spread mixed throughout and is topped with a hazelnut chocolate frosting. This one doesn't always present very well thanks to the hazelnut and chocolate but it taste delicious...thanks to the hazelnut and chocolate.

6-Pack: 6 two-bite pieces per bag

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