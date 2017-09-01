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Bunch of Munchies – Newtella Crispies
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Happy Hazelnut Crispies: Why is this munchie so happy? Because it has pockets of hazelnut spread mixed throughout and is topped with a hazelnut chocolate frosting. This one doesn't always present very well thanks to the hazelnut and chocolate but it taste delicious...thanks to the hazelnut and chocolate.