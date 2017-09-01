Lov Bakery – Gluten-Free Organic Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

2 oz From $ 5.15

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Finally, a delicious gluten-free cookie! This cookie is handcrafted from scratch with the finest organic ingredients, including fair trade chocolate chips. Gluten-free, organic, non-GMO, soy-free, nut-free, dairy-free, egg-free. Baked goods may arrive cold. Please enjoy at room temperature or slightly warmed in an oven or microwave.